SHEFFIELD — Kenneth R. Webb, 62, died Friday, January 7, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday from noon-2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow immediately after visitation, at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in New Bethel Cemetery.

