SHEFFIELD — Kenneth Ray Webb, 62, of Sheffield, died Friday, January 7, 2022. Visitation will be today, January 11, 2022, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow with Frank Whitaker officiating. Interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery.
Kenneth was retired from Reynolds Alloys and a member of Hook Street Baptist Church. He was a beloved father, “Papps”, brother, uncle, and friend. Kenneth was very present in all family moments despite the illness he was battling. He is greatly missed by all who love him. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, John and Joyce Webb; and brother, Butch Webb.
He is survived by his children, Chris Webb (Brianna), Michelle Wilkinson (Jake), and Amber Starks (Jeremy); brother, Tommy Webb; sisters, Linda Mann, Sandy Hester, and Deanna Borden; grandchildren, Hayden, Alex, JT, Viviana, and Everett; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Chris Webb, Chad Hester, Jeffie Borden, Jon Mann, Tommy Webb, and Blaine Kelsey.
