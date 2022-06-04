HAMILTON — Kenneth Paul Westbrook, 81, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 . Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at noon until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.

