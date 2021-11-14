RED BAY — Kenneth Eugene White, 74, died Saturday, November 13, 2021. Funeral services will be Monday, November 15, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, November 15, 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.