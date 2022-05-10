KILLEN — Kenneth Wilson LeMay, 81, died May 8, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Center Hill Cemetery.
