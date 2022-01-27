LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Kennon Eugene Brewer, 87, died January 24, 2022. Visitation will be today from 8 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro. Funeral following at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Brewer Family Cemetery. He was the husband of the late Alzona Culp Brewer.

