TUSCUMBIA — Kenny “Smiley” Henson, 60, of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27th, from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Truman Sutton officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Russellville.
Kenny was a very hard worker and owner of Henson’s Backhoe Service. He was a great brother, brother-in-law, son, uncle, and friend. Joe and Buddy, his dogs were his kids.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Bunk and Christine Henson; brother, Lloyd Henson; and sister, Betty Gail Henson.
He is survived by his brother, Nathan Henson and wife, Pam; special friend, Tammie Mauldin; best friend, Rodney Holt; nephews, Nathaniel Wade, Kylen Riley, and Marty Hargett, Jr.; nieces, April Wade and Dana Jones; son that he raised, Colby Brents; friends, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Pallbearers are Chris Wade, Colby Brents, Kylen Riley, Mark Cougle, Rex Michael, Austin Rainy, Mark Mitchell, and Greg Traynom.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Cozart, Dr. Daughtery, and Helen Keller Hospital for all the care given to Kenny.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
