VINA — Kenneth David “Kenny” Hester, 70, died July 10, 2022. Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.