TUSCUMBIA — Kenny Martin Pearson, 62, died March 15, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

