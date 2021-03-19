TUSCUMBIA — Kenny Martin Pearson, 62, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. Visitation was Thursday, March 18, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Highland Park Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals, with Rev. Dr. Robert F. Atwell, III, officiating. He will lie in state at the church the hour prior. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Kenny was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irby and Ann Pearson.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Selina Pearson; children, Laura Pearson and David Pearson (Jeannie); brother, Terry Pearson (Gina); grandchildren, Izzy Uhlman and Abbie Pearson. He is also survived by Dean Pearson, Bethany Pettus (Chad), Nick Pearson (Sydney), Mary Faye Eady, Jimmy Seal (Earlene), Gladice Johnson, Mary Whitlock, Crochan Seal (Pat), and Billy Seal (Freda).
Pallbearers will be Nick Pearson, Chad Pettus, David Hollimon, Sam Lambert, Gary Seal, Tim Seal, Anthony Seal, and Terrell Webb.
