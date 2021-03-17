TUSCUMBIA — Kenny Martin Pearson, 62, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, March 18, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Highland Park Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals, with Rev. Dr. Robert F. Atwell, III, officiating. The body will lie in repose at the church the hour prior. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Kenny was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irby and Annie Pearson.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Selina Pearson; children, Laura Pearson and David Pearson (Jeannie); brother, Terry Pearson (Gina); grandchildren, Izzy Uhlman and Abbie Pearson; Dean Pearson, Nick Pearson (Sydney), and Bethany Pettus (Chad).
Pallbearers will be Nick Pearson, Chad Pettus, David Hollimon, Sam Umbert, Gary Seal, Tim Seal, Anthony Seal, and Terrell Webb.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented