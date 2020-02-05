MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenny Murray, 57, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6th from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Henry Melton officiating. Interment will be in Guy Cemetery.
Kenny was retired from the Maintenance Department at UNA. He was a member of Faith Church, Florence, and of the Masonic Washington Lodge No. 36. Kenny loved being outdoors and working on and restoring old cars. He was a faithful Christian, happy and kind, and was dedicated to his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Alexander and Slena Mae Murray.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Lori Murray; daughter, Stephanie Taylor; brothers Bill, Glenn and Joel Murray; and sister Caroline Greer.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
