FLORENCE — Kenneth Alexander Neese passed away due to a heart attack on the way to the hospital on April 13, 2021. He was loved by so many. He will forever be missed with his sweet heart and smile.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Grissom Neese; two brothers, Marcus Edward Neese, Jr. and James Martin Neese; special aunt, Patsy Grissom Novelli; twins, Jenny and Peggy Neese; uncles, Joe Neese (Martha) and Dr. Charles “Skeeter” Neese; and special friends, John and Olivia Odem, Lane Lemon, Matt Rhodes and Tobbie Earp.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marcus Edward Neese, Sr.; his grandmother “Nanny” Judy Killough; and uncles, Jackie Grissom and Michael Killough.
Make your donations to your church this Sunday in remembrance of Kenny. There will be no visitation due to Covid, but a graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield, Friday, April 16th at 11 a.m.
