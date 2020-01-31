HAMILTON — Kent Maxwell, age 57, Hamilton, AL passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at NMMC - Hamilton. He was born in Mobile, AL on Friday, October 12, 1962 to Eric Bud Maxwell and Frances Ruth Wilson Maxwell.
Kent was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather. He was full of laughter and always met you with a smile. He was a giving person who always put others first.
Visitation will be Saturday, 12-3 p.m. February 01, 2020 at Hamilton First Baptist Church. Service will follow at 3 p.m. with Brother Mac Buttram, Brother Jeremey Sorrels and Brother Preston Headrick officiating and burial in Carter Cemetery in Detroit, AL.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tonya Maxwell; parents, Eric Bud and Frances Ruth Maxwell; sister, Sharon Boyles.
He leaves to cherish his memories, children, Brandon Maxwell of Hamilton, Madison Cayson (husband, Allen) of Hamilton; grandchildren, Isaiah Cayson, Daniel Cayson Hamilton; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ray and Linda Thompson; sister, Martha Maxwell Taylor; brothers-in-law, Brent Thompson (wife, Jenny) of Hamilton, Dr. Bruce Thompson (wife, Lisa) of Muscle Shoals, Mike Boyles of Haleyville; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
