KILLEN — Kermit Eric Forsman, 80, of Killen, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his residence.
Kermit is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Abel Forsman and his parents, Katheryn Spierler and Harold Henry Forsman. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Bobby) Howard; son, Chet (Jackie) Forsman; grandchildren, Erica Forsman Lenert and Evan Forsman; step-grandchildren, Anna Jo (Ryan) Roberson, Callie Elizabeth (Zack) Sinyard; great-grandson, Samuel Scott Lenert; step-great-grandchildren, Jack, John, Liza Kate and Joel Dee; sister, Beverly Forsman Alley; nephew, Alex Alley; nieces, Kat Alley Howkins, Carol Alley Sweeney, Ruthy Alley Cunningham, Jana Hefner Jacob and Laura Hefner Wanamaker.
At this time, no services are planned.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Forsman’s family.
