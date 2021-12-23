HATTON — Kerry Bond, 59, died December 21, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Providence Cemetery. All friends and family are welcome. Kerry was the son of Nadine Brackin Bond and the late Hillard Bond. Lawrence Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.