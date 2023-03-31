MUSCLE SHOALS — Kerry Dawn Herring, 61, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, April 1, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Ford City Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with J.D. Harrison officiating. Interment will be in Shady Grove Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.

