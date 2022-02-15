RUSSELLVILLE — Kerry Michael Carroll Sr., 90, died February 12, 2022. A military burial will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. CST at Fort Mitchell. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.

