FOLEY
Kerry Polk Gatlin, 75, of Foley, AL passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 11, 2022.
Kerry was born on December 28, 1946 in Itawamba County, Mississippi to the late John (Bud) and Gladys (Polk) Gatlin. He was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Gibson, three half sisters, Jackie Swats, Janis Holbook, Nathalie Cowling, and a half brother John Leathers.
He is survived by a wife, Laura of Foley, AL; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kathy Gatlin of Little Rock, AR; a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Todd Cooley, of Cleveland, MS; and four grandchildren, John (Jack) Gatlin, Michael Gatlin, Andrew Gatlin, and Mira Gatlin; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be today, December 15 from 9:30-10:30 AM at Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Payne, AL. Graveside services will be held at Adamsburg Cemetery on Lookout Mountain on December 15 at 11 AM with Ward Jenkins officiating.
Dr. Gatlin was a Professor at the University of North Alabama and served as the Dean of the College of Business for many years. He graduated from Ashdown High School (Arkansas), completed his bachelor’s degree at Southern Arkansas University (Southern State College), his master’s degree from Samford University, and his doctorate from the University of Oklahoma.
He loved reading books and spending time with his sweet dogs. He was an excellent teacher and often traveled internationally to teach abroad. His career at UNA provided him with a purpose and a close-knit work family.
He enjoyed spending time at the beach and in the mountains, watching Alabama football with his son, and cheering on Delta State football with his daughter. He even wore green to a few UNA games.
He never missed an opportunity to drive, though no one ever wanted to ride with him.
He had many talents, but handy-work wasn’t one of them. If you’ve been to his beach house, you’ve seen some of his best work.
If you ever had a conversation with him, you likely encountered his quick wit and sense of humor. However, he probably did not hear a word you said. He was slow to anger and quick to laugh, but perhaps his best attribute was the care he had for others. Growing up very poor gave him a unique understanding of the struggles of others. He was a person who would do anything for anyone.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dean Gatlin’s UNA endowments.
To give, please go to: https://www.una.edu/give/give-now.html
For Designation, choose College of Business and Technology. Then, add either John and Gladys Gatlin Endowed Scholarship OR Gatlin Endowment for Innovation in the Comment box. Check the Tribute Gift checkbox. If you have questions, contact the University Advancement Office at (256) 765-4670 or advancement@una.edu.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.
Commented