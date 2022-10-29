ROGERSVILLE — Kerry William Grisham, 64, died October 26, 2022. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Harvey Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the Grisham family.

