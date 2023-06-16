LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Keshia Leigh Suratt, 38, died June 12, 2023. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Loretto Memorial Gardens. She was of the Baptist faith.

