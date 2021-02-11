WREN, MISSISSIPPI — Funeral for Kevin Adkins, 49, formerly of Hamilton, will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.

