HUNTSVILLE — Kevin Andrew Bowden, 53, died July 23, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

