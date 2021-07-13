RED BAY — Kevin Wayne Brackin, 53, of Red Bay, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. A memorial service will be held, Wednesday, July 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia with Bro. Larry Wright officiating.
Kevin was a native of Muscle Shoals, AL, and a carpenter by trade. He was a Christian and member of the Baptist faith. Kevin loved fishing, hunting, and Alabama football. Roll Tide!!!
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Chelsea Marie Brackin; father, Larry Brackin; and grandparents, John and Earline McCormack and Rich and Elreno Brackin.
Kevin is survived by his son, Seth Brackin; mother, Carolyn Underwood (John); sister, Kim Brackin Moore (Ben); grandson, Oliver Brackin; girlfriend, Angel Locklear: and a niece, nephews, and cousins.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented