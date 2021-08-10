TUSCUMBIA — Kevin D. Miller, born October 16, 1965, passed away on August 8, 2021, after an extended battle with cancer. Visitation will be today, August 10, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel.
Kevin was a member of IBEW L.U. 558 for over 34 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry D. Miller and Diane Miller.
Kevin is survived by two children, Taylor M. Dennis (Ryan) and Emerson L. Miller; one grandson, Declan J. Dennis; one sister, Jenny L. Morgan (Bobby); two brothers, Darrell Miller (Andrea) and Brad Miller; several nieces and nephews; his faithful dog Beau; and loving girlfriend, Angie.
