MUSCLE SHOALS — Kevin Douglas McHugh, 86, passed away August 30, 2021, at Baptist Memphis Hospital after suffering a stroke on August 10, 2021. To honor his wishes, no services will be held at this time, however, a Celebration of his Life will be held at the family home in Muscle Shoals, AL at a later date. He was the husband of Paula Lowery who was by his side when he passed.

