HAMILTON — Kevin Edward Lucas 44, died November 27, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Chapel. Funeral will be Thursday at noon in the chapel with burial in Bexar Cemetery.

