LEXINGTON — Kevin Lawrence Plunkett, age 52 of Lexington, AL, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at STRHS-Pulaski after a sudden illness. He was a native of Madison Co., AL, and he was of The Church of Christ faith.
Mr. Plunkett was preceded in death by his father, Joe Plunkett. He is survived by his wife, Linda Plunkett of Lexington, AL; two sons, Joseph Lawrence Plunkett (Kaley) of Oakland, TN, and Joshua Lawrence Plunkett of Lexington, AL; two daughters, Marquetta Brown (Jennifer) of Birmingham, AL, and Karly Jo Plunkett of Germany; mother, Charlotte Newton Plunkett of Lexington, AL; sister, Kristi Jo Pettus (Robby) of Loretto, TN; and grandson, Knox Lawrence Plunkett.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Kyle Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Pallbearers are Robby Pettus, Scott Adams, Byron Newton, Marlon White, Jerod Pettus and Anthony Fulks.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangments.
