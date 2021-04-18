RED BAY — Kevin Lee “Chop” Hamm, 48, died April 15, 2021. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation is 6-9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

