MUSCLE SHOALS — The life of Kevin Lewis Johnson Sr. will be celebrated in a graveside service on Monday, September 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Kevin, 53, of Muscle Shoals, AL transitioned from this life on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was a born-again Christian who lived a life of love. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
Public viewing will be from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Thompson and Son Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lewis G. Miller, Sr.; grandmother, Lottie M. Miller; his great uncle and aunt Paul E. and Sallie Mae Johnson; and his uncles, Lewis G. Miller, Jr. and Lt. Col. Allen Louis Johnson. Kevin leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, LaQwanda; one son, Kevin Jr.; his loving parents, Lincoln and Margaret Johnson; his sister, Nichelle Johnson Bynum (Danny); his mother-in-law, Loretta Byrd; sister-in-law, Terica Vinson (Keith) and a brother-in-law Byron Phillips.
