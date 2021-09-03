MUSCLE SHOALS — Mr. Kevin Lewis Johnson, Sr., 53, died August 31, 2021. Graveside service for Mr. Johnson is 11 a.m. Monday at Shoals Memorial Garden, Tuscumbia, with Rev. Otis B. Smith officiating. Public viewing is 1-8 p.m. Sunday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.