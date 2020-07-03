TUSCUMBIA — Kevin Maurice Landers, 55, Tuscumbia, AL passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020.
Visitation will be today July 3rd from 1-3 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home chapel with Brother Ed White officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Kevin was born and raised in Tuscumbia, Alabama. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years and was currently employed with Wagnon Excavating.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Landers.
He is survived by his mother, Eddie Mae Landers; brothers, Lynn Landers (Lynne), Anthony A.W. Landers, and sister, Donna K. Landers; nephews, Jonathan Landers (Nicole), Joel Landers, and Ryan Landers (Bailey); niece, Emily McDougle (Chris); great-nephews and nieces, Hunter Landers, Zach Landers, Lexi Landers, and Elleanor McDougle; great-uncles, Leonard Landers and Billy Landers; and a host of friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Lynn Landers, A.W. Landers, Jonathan Landers, Ryan Landers, Joel Landers and John Holland.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
