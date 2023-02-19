KILLEN — Kevin Paul Osburn, 64, died February 13, 2023. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. He is survived by his mother, Mary Anne Beckman. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you