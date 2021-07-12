RED BAY — Kevin Wayne Brackin, 53, formerly of Muscle Shoals, died July 10, 2021. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Other arrangements will be announced by the funeral home. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.