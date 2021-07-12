RED BAY — Kevin Wayne Brackin, 53, formerly of Muscle Shoals, died July 10, 2021. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Other arrangements will be announced by the funeral home. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Two Jordanians convicted in royal plot, will serve 15 years
- France's Macron tries to slow delta variant, boost vaccines
- UK leader condemns racism directed at England players
- The Latest: China locks down city near Myanmar over virus
- Asian stocks advance after Wall Street hits new record
- Taiwanese tech companies announce vaccine donation
- Renaissance Faire returning to Wilson Park in October
- Marlins' López Ks MLB-mark 9 in a row at start, tops Braves
Most Read
Articles
- 21 state counties at great risk for virus
- Council denies city hall, parking decks plan
- City will not connect sewer to ag center
- 5 named 2021 Shoals Woman of the Year finalists
- Mars Hill teen perfecting her recipe to success
- Partnership births new music production company in Sheffield
- Colbert, Lauderdale counties among highest COVID risk category
- Forbes article features Rosenbaum house
- Where should Florence's new city hall and parking deck be located?
- Trial of former foster parent set for Aug. 16
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- UNA SGA president doesn't resign, remains silent (1)
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Parking deck proposal concerns Florence business owners (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Wife testifies against husband in slaying of 5 (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Animal shelters are full, but summertime adoptions are up (1)
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented