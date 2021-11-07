NASHVILLE — Kim Chadwick Tribble died on August 26, 2021 in Nashville, TN at the age of 69 after a years long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Kim was born on November 14, 1951 to Alonzo and Dee Tribble and raised in and around Florence and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. His family relocated to Sarasota, Florida in his teens.
Kim found his calling as a songwriter and performer. He spent many years in the 1970s and 1980s as a popular entertainer in Sarasota and surrounding area nightclubs. In 1986, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee to become a country music songwriter full time. His Nashville career as songwriter and producer spanned decades and generated many hits. He leaves behind an incredible body of work that will certainly live on in the hearts of many.
Kim was a devoted husband and father, and an amazing grandfather. He loved to travel, loved the beach, the lake house at Shoals Creek, deep sea fishing and golf. He loved life and had a personality that could fill a room. He loved laughter and never met a stranger, amassing a wonderful collection of friends he kept close throughout his lifetime.
He is survived by his wife Patti, daughter Samantha (D’Anna) and two granddaughters. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Loveless Café Barn in Nashville, TN from 1pm to 4pm, on what would have been his 70th birthday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please send donations to Russell Rescue, Inc. of Columbia, Tennessee, and your local musicians’ Covid-19 support fund.
