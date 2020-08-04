ATHENS — Kimberley C. Ingrum, 61, of Athens, passed away, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of First Baptist Church Athens.
Masks and social distancing will be observed for Kim’s visitation on Thursday, August 6th from 11:30 - 1:00 at First Baptist Church Athens. Funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Joel Carwile officiating. Burial will be in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery. “Kim Haulers” will be Jacob Lamar, Trey Nunley, Will Proctor, Ben Ingrum, Cameron Ingrum, Zach Ingrum, Will Greer and Kevin Weidenbacher.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bunky” Blankenship, Sr. and Martha Tucker Blankenship; father-in-law, GD Ingrum and brother-in-law, Pat Ingrum. She is survived by her husband, Terry Ingrum; children, Julie (Bradley) Frederick and Jordan Ingrum; grandchildren, Jackson and Maddie; sister, Mary Beth Blankenship; brother, William Blankenship, Jr. (Michael Salaiz); mother-in-law, Frances Ingrum; brother-in-law, Jeff (Dianna) Ingrum; sister-in-law, Beth Ingrum; nephews, Zach, Ben and Cameron Ingrum and niece, Haley Hoppe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Kimberley’s memory to Breast Cancer Research, https://go.uab.edu/Breast-CancerResearch or please make checks payable to UAB and mail to UAB Gift Records, AB 1230, 1720 2nd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35294.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences to the Ingrum family.
Rogersville Funeral Home is directing.
Commented