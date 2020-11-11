DECATUR
Kimberly Ann Pierce Qualls of Decatur, Alabama passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2020 at the age of 61. She was a wonderful mother, beloved wife and talented teacher of high school mathematics. She was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Alabama when she was two years old. She grew up in Hatton, attended the University of Alabama (Roll Tide), married her husband and raised her children in Moulton, Alabama and finally settled in Decatur, Alabama. In interim periods, she lived in Gulf Shores and Daphne, Alabama.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Alabama and obtained her Masters of Math Education and Teaching Certificate at the University of North Alabama. Later she gained her EDS at the University of Alabama and was working toward her PhD.
She began her teaching career at Moulton Middle School, then transferred to East Lawrence High School. Two years later she moved to Decatur High School where she taught for 18 years. She finished her teaching career at Daphne High School. She shifted gears and began working for Edgenuity, an educational software company. Her working experience was completed at MTA, Inc. of Huntsville, AL.
She loved to travel, and her favorite place to go was the beach. She loved any beach, but Gulf Shores was her first love. Her passion was Alabama Football. She attended every Alabama Championship game from 1979 through 2016. She was a Crimsonette for the Alabama Million Dollar Band for two years. She finished her final year at Alabama working for Coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant.
Kim is survived by her husband of 36 years, Greg; her daughters, Catherine Corbett Qualls (m. Casey Ambrose) and Elizabeth “Betsy” Pierce Qualls (m. Jesse Richardville); her brother, Billy Waymon Pierce Jr. (m. Jan Terry); and her mother, Dorothy Pierce. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Waymon Pierce Sr.
Due to current circumstances, there will be a small service limited to immediate family members. A celebration of her life, for all who love her, will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Kimberly Qualls to: Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnston St., Decatur, AL 35601.
Commented