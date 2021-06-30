RED BAY
Kimberly Bentley Strickland, 57 years old of Red Bay, AL, passed away June 29, 2021, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021, 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Brother Benny Knight officiating.
Kimberly was born October 11, 1963, in Iuka, MS to Billy and Brenda Bentley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Timmy Wayne Kimbrough, Jr.; and her brother, Mark Bentley.
She is survived by her husband, David Strickland; her children, Amanda Kimbrough, Courtney Strickland, Chase Strickland, Ashley Thompson (Mark), and Jessica Markem; her sisters, Angela Aldridge (Bobby) and Stephanie Stidham; her grandchildren, Nicole Oxendine (Dakota), Brooke, Josie, Payton, Trinity, Kloe, Kayla, Ashlan, Abbie, Zach, Rose, and Hunter; and her five great-grandchildren.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
