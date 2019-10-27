ROGERSVILLE — Kimberly Davis Parker, 54, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Kim was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School.
Her visitation will be Tuesday, October 29th at Rogersville Funeral Home from noon-2 with graveside service following at Harvey Cemetery. Terry Herston will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Cody Slaton, Colt Davis, Taylor Davis, Nic Shelton, Chad Rutherford, Nick Owen, and Bobby Lawson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron Davis, Ricky McMurtrey, Tommy Floyd and Tony Wilson.
Kim is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Davis. She is survived by her son, Cody (Stephanie) Slaton; mother, Nancy Davis; brothers, Jeff (Shannon) Davis, Jamie (Stacey) Davis; special friend, Steven Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Kim’s family.
Commented