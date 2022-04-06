LEOMA, TENNESSEE

Kimberly Dawn Slater, 55, died April 4, 2022. A memorial service will be Thursday at 4 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was an educator with the Lawrence County School System.

