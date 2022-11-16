TOWN CREEK — Kimberly Hill, 54, died November 13, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home directly followed by the funeral service. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.