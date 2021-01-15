KILLEN — Kimberly McMurtrey Scott, 57, of Killen, AL, passed away January 13, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.She was a member of Killen Church of Christ.
Survivors include her brother, Jimmy McMurtrey; sisters, Sheree Cummings (Greg) and Heather Danley (Jon); numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, James Harold and Gloria “Faye” Beavers McMurtrey.
There will be a graveside service today, January 15, at Atlas Church of Christ Cemetery with Brother Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will follow in Atlas Church of Christ Cemetery.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank special friends: Steve and Martha Black.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented