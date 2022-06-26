WAYNESBORO, TN — Kimberley (Kim) Vencion Ray, 61, died Friday, June 24, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 6-9 p.m., and Monday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Waynesboro. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Memorial Gardens. Secretary of Shackelford Funeral Directors in Waynesboro, TN.

