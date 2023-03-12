WESTPOINT, TENNESSEE — Kimberly Annette Sisson, 53, died March 10, 2023. Visitation will be held Monday, March 13, 2023, form 5-9 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home chapel with burial in Second Creek Cemetery. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you