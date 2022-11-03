FLORENCE — Kindra Faith Pennington, 47, died October 15, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home parlor. She was the spouse of Norma. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

