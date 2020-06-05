RED BAY — Kolby Brook Weaver Stidham, 30, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Lawrence County, TN and worked as an accountant for five years at Generations of Red Bay. She was a member of Pilot Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Vina, AL.
Kolby lived a life filled with joy and faith. Her love for husband, children and family was all-consuming. Her journey through life was an inspiration to many. Kolby accepted Christ as her Savior as a child and followed Him faithfully. Kolby will be deeply missed, but is now rejoicing in Heaven.
Graveside services will be Saturday, June 6th, 4:30 p.m. at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL with Brother Jeff Lentz officiating. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Erick Stidham; two children, Garrett Stidham and Maria Stidham, both of Red Bay, AL; her father, Ricky Weaver (Dawn), Red Bay, AL; her mother, Melissa Hollis (Matthew) Leoma, TN; one sister, Emily Taylor (Nicholus), Belmont, MS and her grandparents, Wilma Tucker (Glen), Robert and Wanda Wallace and Chris Oden.
She was preceded in death by her two grandfathers, Milton Weaver and Errol Oden.
Pallbearers will be Nicholus Taylor, Flint Rohling, Tyler Newton, Derrick Newton, Anthony Stidham and Kevin Stidham.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 6th, 12-4 p.m. at Pilot Hill Baptist Church, Vina, AL.
Commented