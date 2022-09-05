IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Korey Frederick, 42, died September 2, 2022. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, 2 p.m., at Hubbard Salem with burial in Hubbard Salem Cemetery, Iuka, MS.

Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka, MS is in charge of all arrangements.

