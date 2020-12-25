MUSCLE SHOALS — Kristen D. Eastep, 24, passed away on Monday, December 21st, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
Kristen was born on September 22, 1996 in Tuscumbia, AL.
Kristen brought life and laughter everywhere she went. She never met a stranger and made friends with everyone. Kristen had a passion for Alabama football and heavily supported the local football teams. She loved student teaching and making an impact in the lives of the younger generation. Kristen enjoyed volunteering at the fire department and interacting with all first responders. Her most recent job, Rural King, quickly became her favorite place to be.
Kristen savored every moment she spent at the beach. She always looked forward to family vacations. Kristen had such a deep love for animals. She would drop everything to help an animal in need.
When you think of Kristen, celebrate the precious memories you have of her. Her larger than life personality and outgoing demeanor will never be forgotten. She was truly one of a kind. Kristen lived life to the fullest and most importantly loved the Lord with all of her heart. Life is short and we are not promised tomorrow. Be a light in this world like Kristen, and love people well.
Kristen is survived by her mother, Kathy Eastep; father, Ricky Eastep; stepfather, Bobby Joe Bostick; sister, Stephanie Ball and husband, Tracy Ball; sister, Ashley Hadley Allen and husband, Kane Allen; niece, Emerson Allen; aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her most favorite pet, Daisy.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 26th, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at East Colbert Senior Center, 6221 River Road, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
