RUSSELLVILLE — Kristen Dianne Odom Bordon, 33, died May 24, 2020. A memorial service will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Witness Outreach Ministries Church, Spruce Pine. Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please feel free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.