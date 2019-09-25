TUSCUMBIA — Kristin Duncan Ezell, 28, of Tuscumbia died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital.
Family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Parkview Baptist Church in Tuscumbia. A memorial service will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Casey Hagle officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Ezell was a graduate of Florence High School in 2009. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. She was a graduate of NWSCC and was attending Athens State. Kristin was teaching at J.W. Trenholm, first grade. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Leston Kelly; grandparents, Dearl Brown and Carl Ezell.
Survivors include her husband, Cody Ezell; parents, Tony and Kristi Duncan Whisenant; brother, Daniel Hartzog; godparents, Cody and Lori Maxwell; father and mother-in-law, Bobby and Polissa Ezell; grandparents, Carl and Dee Williford, Hugh Don and Gelene Whisenant, Marie Brown and Peggy Behel Ezell; aunt, Renee Kelly; uncle, Jason Kelly (Leana); niece, Madalin Ezell; nephew, Camden Ezell; brother-in-law, Orey Ezell (Kayla); special cat, Lilo Duncan.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the: Kristin Duncan Ezell Memorial Scholarship at NWSCC Foundation, P.O. Box 2390, Muscle Shoals, AL 35662.
